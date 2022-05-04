So the systematic name for anions represents a naming method where a nonmetal anion, as it possesses a negative charge, keeps its base name, but has its ending changed to ide. The base name is just the beginning of the nonmetal's name that is unchanged. Here we have a list of common nonmetals on the periodic table. We're going to talk about each of their base names. For hydrogen, the beginning of its name is its base name, so it's hydra. For boron, it's bore. For carbon, it's carb. For silicon, it's silic. For nitrogen, it's nitri. Phosphorus, it's phospha. Oxygen is ox. Sulfur is sulf, selenium is selin, tellurium is teller, fluorine is fluor, chlorine is chlor. Bromine is brom, and then iodine is iod. Each of these represents the beginning of their name or their base name. Just keep this in mind. We're going to have to know the base name of these nonmetals in order to name their anion form, their form that possesses a negative charge.