Based on the given reactants, provide both the molecular equation and the complete ionic equation. So here we have ammonium sulfate reacting with calcium chloride. So for step 0, we're just going to follow steps 1 to 4 that we've learned in the past to first give the molecular equation. Now remember, when it comes to these steps, we're first going to break up each of these compounds into their ionic forms. So ammonium sulfate breaks up into the ammonium ion (NH 4 +) and the sulfate ion (SO 4 2-). Don't worry about the fact that we have 2 ammoniums here. We'll discuss that later on as we're going into the complete ionic equation. And then calcium chloride breaks up into calcium ion (Ca2+) and chloride ion (Cl-). Now remember, we're gonna swap ionic partners because opposite charges attract. This + charge is attracted to this - charge. So when they connect together, remember when the numbers are the same, they just simply cancel out. So here that will give me NH 4 Cl, then we're gonna have here calcium ion and sulfate ion. The numbers and the charges again are the same, so they're going to cancel out to give me calcium sulfate (CaSO 4 ). At this point, we have to remember our solubility rules to see if we created a solid, liquid, or gas. Otherwise, no reaction has occurred. So remember based on our solubility rules, anything connected to the ammonium ion will be soluble. So this is aqueous. And then we have calcium sulfate. Based on the rules that we learned about calcium sulfate, remember it's gonna form a precipitate if sulfate ion is connected to CBS. Remember, CBS stands for calcium, barium, or strontium. Since sulfate here is connected to calcium, it's gonna form a precipitate. Since we made a solid, a reaction has occurred.

Next, we just have to balance out this molecular equation. We have 2 ammoniums here and 2 chlorines here, so I have to put a 2 right here. The sulfate, there's just 1 sulfate and 1 sulfate, 1 calcium and 1 calcium. So here we have coefficients of 1 for the other compounds. Now we're going to go to step 5, where we break up only the aqueous compounds into their respective ions. So everyone breaks up into ions except for calcium sulfate, which is a solid. So here remember the coefficient gets distributed to each of these ions. We're going to have here 1 ammonium ion aqueous. But remember, there's a little 2 here so there's actually 2 Ammonium ions plus we're going to have Sulfate ion aqueous plus 1 calcium ion aqueous plus, we have a 2 here, 2 chloride ions aqueous gives us the 2 gets distributed to each one of these ions here, so we're gonna have 2 ammonium ions aqueous plus 2 chloride ions aqueous, plus 1 calcium sulfate solid.

Here we're gonna cancel out the spectator ions from the complete ionic equation in order to isolate the net ionic equation. At this point, what we have is the complete ionic equation. For the net ionic, let's remove the spectator ions. Remember that spectator ions are the compounds that exist as both reactants and products at the same time. So here, ammonium ion here matches up with ammonium ion here. Those will not be part of the net ionic equation. Also, we have here 2 chlorides and 2 chlorides. They also will not be part of the net ionic equation. That means all that's left at the end when we bring things down will be SO42- aqueous, plus Ca ion, aqueous, gives CaSO4 solid. So this here represents my net ionic equation. So just remember, a lot of what we learned in terms of obtaining the net ionic equation has to first deal with determining the molecular equation. From there, we have to look at the complete ionic equation, and by removing the spectator ions, that's how we're able to isolate our net ionic equation at the very end.