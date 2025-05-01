According to social psychology research, which type of person is most likely to become actively involved in politics or community service?
A
Individuals who have a strong sense of social responsibility and high levels of empathy
B
Individuals who prefer to avoid social interactions and have low self-esteem
C
Individuals who lack interest in societal issues and focus solely on personal goals
D
Individuals who are highly introverted and rarely participate in group activities
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key psychological traits involved in social and political engagement, such as social responsibility and empathy, which motivate individuals to participate actively in community and political activities.
Step 2: Recognize that individuals with a strong sense of social responsibility feel a personal obligation to contribute to society, which increases their likelihood of involvement in politics or community service.
Step 3: Consider the role of empathy, which allows individuals to understand and share the feelings of others, fostering a desire to help and engage in social causes.
Step 4: Contrast these traits with characteristics like low self-esteem, avoidance of social interactions, or introversion, which are generally associated with lower levels of active participation in group or community activities.
Step 5: Conclude that the combination of high social responsibility and empathy best explains why certain individuals are more likely to become actively involved in politics or community service.
