Which concept is emphasized by both behavioral and social cognitive theories in social psychology?
A
The importance of unconscious motives
B
The role of environmental influences on behavior
C
The significance of biological drives
D
The impact of genetic predispositions
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the core focus of behavioral theories: Behavioral theories emphasize how external environmental stimuli and reinforcements shape observable behavior.
Recognize the key idea in social cognitive theories: Social cognitive theories highlight the role of observational learning, imitation, and cognitive processes in understanding behavior, but still stress the influence of the environment.
Compare the options given with the theoretical emphases: Unconscious motives are more related to psychoanalytic theories, biological drives to psychodynamic or biological perspectives, and genetic predispositions to biological psychology.
Understand that both behavioral and social cognitive theories share a common emphasis on how environmental factors influence behavior, either through direct reinforcement or observational learning.
Conclude that the concept emphasized by both theories is 'The role of environmental influences on behavior' because it aligns with their shared focus on external factors shaping behavior.
