The area in the brain that is involved in logic, planning, and memory is the _____ lobe.
A
occipital
B
temporal
C
parietal
D
frontal
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the brain is divided into different lobes, each responsible for specific functions.
Recall the primary functions associated with each lobe: the occipital lobe is mainly involved in vision, the temporal lobe in auditory processing and memory, and the parietal lobe in sensory information and spatial awareness.
Identify that logic, planning, and memory are higher-order cognitive functions typically linked to executive processes.
Recognize that these executive functions are primarily managed by the frontal lobe of the brain.
Conclude that the correct answer is the frontal lobe, as it is responsible for logic, planning, and memory.
