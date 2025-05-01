A major criticism of Freud's early theories involves the fact that his theories ________.
A
are difficult to test scientifically due to a lack of empirical evidence
B
were developed using large, diverse samples from multiple cultures
C
focus primarily on observable behaviors rather than unconscious processes
D
emphasize the role of genetics over environmental influences
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key aspect of Freud's early theories: they focus on unconscious processes and psychodynamic concepts.
Understand what it means for a theory to be scientifically testable: it should be possible to design experiments or observations that can confirm or refute the theory based on empirical evidence.
Recognize that Freud's theories were largely based on case studies and clinical observations rather than controlled experiments, which limits their empirical testability.
Evaluate each option by comparing it to the nature of Freud's theories: whether they are testable, based on diverse samples, focused on observable behavior, or emphasize genetics.
Conclude that the main criticism is that Freud's theories are difficult to test scientifically due to a lack of empirical evidence, as they rely heavily on unconscious processes that are not directly observable or measurable.
Watch next
Master Introduction to the Psychodynamic Perspective with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah