According to the psychodynamic perspective on personality, why are objective appraisals harder for employees to challenge legally?
A
Because objective appraisals rely on measurable criteria that reduce personal bias
B
Because objective appraisals emphasize defense mechanisms in personality
C
Because objective appraisals focus on employees' emotional conflicts
D
Because objective appraisals are based on unconscious motives
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the psychodynamic perspective on personality, which emphasizes unconscious motives, internal conflicts, and defense mechanisms influencing behavior.
Step 2: Recognize that objective appraisals in the workplace are designed to be based on measurable, observable criteria rather than subjective judgments or unconscious factors.
Step 3: Analyze why objective appraisals are harder to legally challenge: since they rely on clear, quantifiable data, it is more difficult for employees to argue bias or unfair treatment compared to subjective appraisals.
Step 4: Contrast this with appraisals influenced by psychodynamic factors, which might focus on unconscious motives or emotional conflicts, making them more subjective and potentially more open to challenge.
Step 5: Conclude that the key reason objective appraisals are harder to challenge legally is because their reliance on measurable criteria reduces the influence of personal bias and unconscious factors emphasized by the psychodynamic perspective.
