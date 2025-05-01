Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning1h 26m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology1h 20m
- 11. Personality1h 17m
- 12. Social Psychology1h 18m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders1h 27m
- 15. Treatment1h 24m
14. Psychological Disorders
Depression
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes negative schemas?
A
A conscious belief about one's self-worth and self-esteem.
B
An emotional state where a person has persistent depressed mood for more than 2 weeks.
C
An unconscious cognitive framework that biases how information gets processed.
D
A learned cognitive model about how the world works.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the term 'negative schemas.' In psychology, schemas are cognitive frameworks or mental structures that help individuals organize and interpret information. Negative schemas specifically refer to patterns of thought that are biased toward negative interpretations of oneself, others, or the world.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided. The first option describes a conscious belief about self-worth and self-esteem, which is not the same as a schema because schemas are often unconscious and automatic.
Step 3: The second option refers to an emotional state (persistent depressed mood), which is a symptom of depression rather than a cognitive framework like a schema.
Step 4: The third option describes an unconscious cognitive framework that biases how information is processed. This aligns with the definition of negative schemas, as they operate unconsciously and influence how individuals interpret experiences, often in a negative way.
Step 5: The fourth option describes a learned cognitive model about how the world works. While schemas can be learned, this option is too broad and does not specifically address the negative or unconscious nature of negative schemas. Therefore, the third option is the most accurate description.
