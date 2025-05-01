Early intervention is important for language development because of which of the following reasons?
A
Early intervention eliminates the need for further language support later in life.
B
Genetic factors are the only determinants of language ability.
C
The brain is most receptive to language learning during critical periods in early childhood.
D
Language skills cannot be improved after adolescence.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'critical periods' in language development, which refers to specific windows in early childhood when the brain is especially receptive to acquiring language skills.
Recognize that early intervention takes advantage of these critical periods to maximize language learning potential, making it easier for children to develop strong language abilities.
Evaluate the incorrect options by considering that early intervention does not necessarily eliminate all future language support needs, and that genetic factors are not the sole determinants of language ability.
Acknowledge that language skills can still be improved after adolescence, although it may require more effort and the brain is less plastic compared to early childhood.
Conclude that the most accurate reason for the importance of early intervention is the heightened brain receptivity during critical periods, which facilitates more effective language acquisition.
