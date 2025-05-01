Which of the following is a major criticism of Kohlberg's theory of moral development?
A
It was developed based on animal studies rather than human participants.
B
It places too much emphasis on justice and rationality, neglecting emotions and cultural differences.
C
It focuses exclusively on the physiological aspects of emotion.
D
It suggests that emotions are the primary drivers of moral reasoning.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand Kohlberg's theory of moral development, which primarily focuses on how individuals reason about moral dilemmas, emphasizing stages of moral reasoning based on justice and rationality.
Step 2: Recognize that Kohlberg's theory was developed through studies involving human participants, particularly using moral dilemmas like the Heinz dilemma, not animal studies.
Step 3: Identify that Kohlberg's theory does not focus on physiological aspects of emotion or suggest that emotions are the primary drivers of moral reasoning; instead, it highlights cognitive processes.
Step 4: Note the major criticism that Kohlberg's theory places too much emphasis on justice and rationality, often neglecting the role of emotions and cultural differences in moral development.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct criticism is that Kohlberg's theory may overlook important emotional and cultural factors that influence how people make moral decisions.
Watch next
Master Theories of Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah