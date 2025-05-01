According to theories of emotion, if you are motivated by physiological needs to make a purchase, which theory best explains your behavior?
A
James-Lange Theory
B
Cannon-Bard Theory
C
Drive Reduction Theory
D
Schachter-Singer Two-Factor Theory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key concept of physiological needs in motivation, which refers to basic biological requirements such as hunger, thirst, or bodily comfort that drive behavior.
Step 2: Review the main theories of emotion and motivation: James-Lange Theory focuses on emotions arising from physiological responses; Cannon-Bard Theory suggests simultaneous emotion and physiological reaction; Schachter-Singer Two-Factor Theory emphasizes cognitive interpretation of arousal; Drive Reduction Theory explains motivation as the process of reducing internal physiological drives.
Step 3: Identify that Drive Reduction Theory specifically addresses motivation driven by physiological needs, proposing that behavior is motivated to reduce internal tension caused by unmet biological needs.
Step 4: Connect the behavior of making a purchase motivated by physiological needs to Drive Reduction Theory, as the purchase likely serves to satisfy or reduce a physiological drive (e.g., buying food to reduce hunger).
Step 5: Conclude that among the given options, Drive Reduction Theory best explains behavior motivated by physiological needs because it directly links motivation to the reduction of internal drives.
Watch next
Master Theories of Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah