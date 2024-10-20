Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning41m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology33m
- 11. Personality48m
- 12. Social Psychology41m
8. Cognition
Language Development
Multiple Choice
Which of the following correctly summarizes what we currently understand about infant’s phoneme discrimination abilities?
A
Young children are born with the ability to hear all phonemes.
B
Over the first year of life, children get better at discriminating phonemes in their native language.
C
Around 10-12 months, infants begin to lose the ability to discriminate phonemes in non-native languages.
D
All of the above are correct.
