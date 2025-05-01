Multiple Choice
Which area of the brain is primarily responsible for storing the visual forms of words used in reading?
Which of the following statements are true of language?
I) Language can influence brain organization.
II) Language has a finite capacity for novel combinations.
III) Language can describe abstract ideas.
Zola states that morphemes are the smallest unit of language. Is this statement true? If not, how would you correct the statement?
The statement “They are a student clever” violates which type of rule that governs language?