Which of the following statements about intellectual disability is correct according to developmental psychology?
A
All intellectual disabilities are caused by genetic factors.
B
An intellectual disability that is environmental in origin always has a specific physical cause.
C
Intellectual disabilities cannot be influenced by environmental factors.
D
An intellectual disability that is environmental in origin does not have a specific physical cause.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of intellectual disability in developmental psychology, which refers to significant limitations in both intellectual functioning and adaptive behavior, originating before the age of 18.
Step 2: Recognize that intellectual disabilities can have multiple causes, including genetic factors (such as Down syndrome) and environmental factors (such as prenatal exposure to toxins or deprivation).
Step 3: Note that environmental causes of intellectual disability often do not have a specific physical marker or cause visible in the body, unlike many genetic causes which may have identifiable physical characteristics.
Step 4: Evaluate each statement by comparing it to this understanding: genetic causes are not the only causes, environmental causes do not always have specific physical signs, and environmental factors can influence intellectual disability.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct statement is the one acknowledging that intellectual disabilities of environmental origin typically do not have a specific physical cause, reflecting the complexity of environmental influences without clear physical markers.
