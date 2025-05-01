Developmental psychologists concentrate on the biological and environmental factors that contribute to human development. Which of the following best describes the focus of developmental psychology?
A
It studies only the cognitive abilities of infants.
B
It is primarily concerned with the diagnosis of learning disabilities.
C
It examines how genetic and environmental influences shape growth and change across the lifespan.
D
It focuses exclusively on the treatment of mental disorders in adulthood.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the scope of developmental psychology, which is a branch of psychology that studies how people grow and change throughout their entire life, from infancy to old age.
Step 2: Recognize that developmental psychology considers multiple factors influencing development, including both biological (genetic) and environmental (such as family, culture, and experiences) influences.
Step 3: Note that developmental psychology is not limited to studying only cognitive abilities or diagnosing learning disabilities; it has a broader focus on overall growth and change.
Step 4: Identify that developmental psychology is not exclusively concerned with treatment of mental disorders in adulthood, but rather with understanding development across all stages of life.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of developmental psychology is that it examines how genetic and environmental influences shape growth and change across the lifespan.
