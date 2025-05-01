In the context of developmental psychology, older adults often experience which of the following changes as they age?
A
A decline in processing speed and some aspects of memory
B
A complete loss of crystallized intelligence
C
A significant increase in fluid intelligence
D
An inability to form any new long-term memories
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key concepts involved: processing speed, memory, crystallized intelligence, and fluid intelligence, as they relate to aging in developmental psychology.
Recall that processing speed generally refers to how quickly an individual can perceive, understand, and respond to information, and it tends to decline with age.
Recognize that memory has different aspects, such as working memory, episodic memory, and procedural memory, and some of these aspects, especially those related to processing speed and working memory, often decline in older adults.
Know that crystallized intelligence, which involves accumulated knowledge and skills, typically remains stable or even improves with age, rather than being completely lost.
Understand that fluid intelligence, which involves problem-solving and reasoning abilities, tends to decline rather than increase significantly in older adults, and that the ability to form new long-term memories is usually impaired but not completely lost.
