According to the psychodynamic perspective on personality, regression is a defense mechanism that involves which of the following behaviors?
A
Reverting to behaviors characteristic of an earlier stage of development when faced with stress
B
Refusing to acknowledge painful or threatening realities
C
Attributing one’s own unacceptable thoughts or feelings to someone else
D
Redirecting unacceptable impulses toward a safer substitute target
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of defense mechanisms in the psychodynamic perspective. These are unconscious strategies used by the ego to protect the individual from anxiety and internal conflict.
Step 2: Define regression specifically. Regression is a defense mechanism where an individual reverts to behaviors typical of an earlier developmental stage when faced with stress or anxiety.
Step 3: Compare the given options to the definition of regression. Identify which behavior matches the idea of reverting to earlier developmental behaviors.
Step 4: Recognize that refusing to acknowledge painful realities is denial, attributing unacceptable thoughts to others is projection, and redirecting impulses to safer targets is displacement—none of which describe regression.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct behavior associated with regression is reverting to behaviors characteristic of an earlier stage of development when faced with stress.
