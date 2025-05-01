According to the psychodynamic perspective on personality, which of the following statements is most accurate?
A
Personality is fixed and cannot change throughout life.
B
Personality is shaped by unconscious motives and early childhood experiences rather than solely by the environment.
C
Personality is determined only by genetic inheritance.
D
Our personality is based solely on the environment in which we live.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the psychodynamic perspective on personality, which emphasizes the role of unconscious motives and early childhood experiences in shaping personality.
Step 2: Recognize that this perspective, originally developed by Freud, suggests that personality is not fixed and can be influenced by internal psychological processes.
Step 3: Compare the given statements to the core ideas of the psychodynamic theory, noting that it does not claim personality is solely determined by genetics or environment alone.
Step 4: Identify that the statement emphasizing unconscious motives and early childhood experiences aligns best with the psychodynamic view.
Step 5: Conclude that the most accurate statement is the one highlighting the influence of unconscious motives and early childhood experiences rather than fixed traits or solely genetic/environmental factors.
