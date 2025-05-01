Which part of the brain is primarily responsible for the perception of touch?
A
Medulla oblongata
B
Cerebellum
C
Occipital lobe
D
Somatosensory cortex
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the perception of touch is a sensory function, which involves processing tactile information received from the skin and other sensory receptors.
Recall that the brain is divided into different lobes and areas, each responsible for specific functions; for example, the occipital lobe is primarily involved in visual processing.
Identify that the somatosensory cortex, located in the parietal lobe, is the region of the brain responsible for processing sensory input related to touch, pressure, temperature, and pain.
Recognize that the medulla oblongata controls autonomic functions like breathing and heart rate, and the cerebellum is involved in motor control and coordination, so neither is primarily responsible for touch perception.
Conclude that the somatosensory cortex is the correct answer because it directly processes tactile sensory information, making it the primary brain area for the perception of touch.
Watch next
Master Organization of the Brain with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah