Which area of the brain is most commonly thought to be first affected by Alzheimer's disease?
A
Hippocampus
B
Occipital lobe
C
Cerebellum
D
Medulla oblongata
Understand that Alzheimer's disease primarily affects memory and learning functions in the brain.
Recall that the hippocampus is a critical brain structure involved in forming new memories and spatial navigation.
Recognize that early symptoms of Alzheimer's often include memory loss, which points to damage in the hippocampus.
Compare the functions of the other brain areas listed: the occipital lobe (vision), cerebellum (motor control), and medulla oblongata (autonomic functions), which are less related to early Alzheimer's symptoms.
Conclude that the hippocampus is the area most commonly affected first in Alzheimer's disease due to its role in memory processing.
