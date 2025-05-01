Multiple Choice
Melissa is walking around barefoot and steps on a sharp nail. She feels the pain and immediately pulls her foot off the ground away from the nail. Which neurons were involved in her response?
536
views
Master Organization of the Brain with a bite sized video explanation from HannahStart learning
Melissa is walking around barefoot and steps on a sharp nail. She feels the pain and immediately pulls her foot off the ground away from the nail. Which neurons were involved in her response?