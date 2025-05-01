Which of the following is a characteristic of a strong family?
A
Effective communication among family members
B
Rigid roles with no flexibility
C
Frequent unresolved conflicts
D
Lack of emotional support
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a 'strong family' in psychology, which typically refers to a family unit that functions well together, supports its members, and adapts to challenges effectively.
Identify key characteristics that contribute to family strength, such as effective communication, emotional support, flexibility in roles, and conflict resolution.
Evaluate each option given in the problem: 'Effective communication among family members' promotes understanding and problem-solving; 'Rigid roles with no flexibility' can hinder adaptability; 'Frequent unresolved conflicts' create stress and dysfunction; 'Lack of emotional support' undermines family cohesion.
Recognize that effective communication is essential because it allows family members to express feelings, resolve conflicts, and support each other, which are hallmarks of a strong family.
Conclude that among the options, 'Effective communication among family members' best represents a characteristic of a strong family.
