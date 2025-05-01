Which statement is most relevant to evaluating the stability and change developmental issue in psychology?
A
Development is solely determined by genetic factors.
B
Personality traits remain consistent throughout the lifespan.
C
Cognitive development stops after adolescence.
D
Individuals may experience significant changes in behavior and abilities as they age.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the stability and change issue in developmental psychology, which concerns whether individuals remain the same (stable) or change over time in terms of behavior, personality, and abilities.
Evaluate each statement by considering if it reflects stability, change, or a combination of both across the lifespan.
Recognize that statements claiming development is solely genetic or that traits remain consistent emphasize stability, while statements about stopping development or significant changes emphasize change.
Identify that the most relevant statement acknowledges that individuals can experience significant changes in behavior and abilities as they age, highlighting the dynamic nature of development.
Conclude that this statement best captures the balance of stability and change, which is central to understanding human development in psychology.
