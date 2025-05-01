Which of the following identities is included under the term transgender?
A
A person whose gender identity differs from the sex assigned at birth
B
A person who does not experience any romantic or sexual attraction
C
A person who is only attracted to people of the same gender
D
A person who exclusively identifies with their sex assigned at birth
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key term 'transgender' by breaking down its components: 'trans' means across or beyond, and 'gender' refers to the social and psychological aspects of being male, female, or another gender identity.
Step 2: Recognize that 'transgender' specifically relates to a person's gender identity, which is their internal sense of being male, female, a blend of both, or neither, and how this identity may or may not align with the sex assigned to them at birth.
Step 3: Analyze each option by comparing it to the definition of transgender: the correct identity involves a difference between gender identity and assigned sex at birth.
Step 4: Identify that the option describing 'a person whose gender identity differs from the sex assigned at birth' matches the definition of transgender, while the other options describe different concepts such as sexual orientation or gender conformity.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct identity under the term transgender is the one where a person's gender identity does not align with their sex assigned at birth.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah