Which key idea is shared by both Abraham Maslow's and Carl Rogers's theories within the humanist perspective?
A
Both argue that behavior is determined solely by environmental conditioning.
B
Both believe that mental disorders are best treated with medication.
C
Both emphasize the importance of self-actualization and personal growth.
D
Both focus primarily on unconscious drives and childhood experiences.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the main focus of Abraham Maslow's theory, which is the hierarchy of needs culminating in self-actualization, emphasizing personal growth and fulfillment.
Step 2: Recognize that Carl Rogers's theory centers on the concept of the self and the importance of unconditional positive regard to foster self-actualization and personal development.
Step 3: Compare the key ideas of both theorists, noting that both emphasize the importance of self-actualization and personal growth as central to human motivation and psychological health.
Step 4: Understand that the other options (behavior determined solely by environmental conditioning, treatment of mental disorders with medication, focus on unconscious drives and childhood experiences) do not align with the humanistic perspective shared by Maslow and Rogers.
Step 5: Conclude that the shared key idea is the emphasis on self-actualization and personal growth within the humanist perspective.
