Which of the following best explains why LSD produces complex sensory effects according to psychological theories of emotion and perception?
A
LSD alters neurotransmitter activity, especially serotonin, which disrupts normal sensory processing in the brain.
B
LSD increases the production of adrenaline, leading to heightened emotional responses but not sensory changes.
C
LSD blocks dopamine receptors, causing a reduction in sensory input to the brain.
D
LSD enhances the function of the amygdala, resulting in improved memory but unchanged sensory perception.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of neurotransmitters in sensory processing and perception. Neurotransmitters like serotonin play a crucial role in how the brain processes sensory information and regulates emotions.
Step 2: Recognize that LSD primarily affects serotonin receptors, particularly the 5-HT2A receptor subtype, which leads to altered sensory experiences and perception.
Step 3: Analyze how disrupting normal serotonin activity can cause the brain to process sensory inputs differently, resulting in complex sensory effects such as hallucinations or altered visual and auditory perceptions.
Step 4: Compare the other options by considering their effects on neurotransmitters and brain regions: increased adrenaline affects emotional arousal but not sensory processing; blocking dopamine receptors typically reduces sensory input but is not the main action of LSD; enhancing amygdala function relates more to emotion and memory rather than sensory changes.
Step 5: Conclude that the best explanation is that LSD alters serotonin neurotransmitter activity, disrupting normal sensory processing and leading to the complex sensory effects experienced.
