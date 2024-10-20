Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning41m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology33m
- 11. Personality48m
- 12. Social Psychology41m
9. Emotion and Motivation
Theories of Emotion
Multiple Choice
Which theory of emotion says that is the combination of the physiological response and cognitive label that leads to the experience of emotion?
A
James-Lange Theory.
B
Cannon-Bard Theory.
C
Schacter-Singer Two-Factor Theory.
D
Lazarus' Cognitive-Mediational Theory.
