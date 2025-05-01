Which of the following is an advantage of a behaviorally anchored rating scale (BARS) system in developmental psychology?
A
It eliminates the need for supervisor training.
B
It is less time-consuming to develop than traditional rating scales.
C
It relies solely on subjective judgments without any objective criteria.
D
It provides specific behavioral examples that clarify performance expectations.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a Behaviorally Anchored Rating Scale (BARS) is a performance appraisal method that combines elements of qualitative and quantitative assessments by anchoring ratings to specific behavioral examples.
Recognize that BARS provides concrete behavioral examples for each level of performance, which helps clarify what is expected from individuals in various situations.
Compare BARS to traditional rating scales, noting that traditional scales often rely on vague or general criteria, whereas BARS uses specific behaviors to reduce ambiguity and increase reliability.
Consider the advantages of BARS, such as improving the accuracy of evaluations by minimizing subjective bias through clear behavioral anchors.
Conclude that the key advantage of BARS in developmental psychology is that it provides specific behavioral examples that clarify performance expectations, making evaluations more objective and understandable.
