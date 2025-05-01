In developmental psychology, how are adolescent girls typically affected by changes in friendships during early adolescence?
A
They are more likely to engage in risk-taking behaviors as a direct result of friendship changes.
B
They tend to become less interested in peer relationships.
C
They may experience increased emotional distress and sensitivity to social exclusion.
D
They generally show little emotional response to changes in friendships.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of early adolescence, a developmental period characterized by significant social and emotional changes, especially in peer relationships.
Step 2: Recognize that adolescent girls often place a high value on friendships and peer acceptance during this time, making changes in friendships particularly impactful.
Step 3: Identify that changes in friendships can lead to increased emotional distress because adolescent girls are sensitive to social dynamics and may feel excluded or rejected.
Step 4: Note that this emotional distress is linked to heightened sensitivity to social exclusion, which can affect their self-esteem and overall emotional well-being.
Step 5: Conclude that, unlike becoming less interested in peers or showing little emotional response, adolescent girls typically experience increased emotional sensitivity and distress when friendships change during early adolescence.
