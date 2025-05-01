Which of the following comments is an example of the sandwich technique of giving feedback in developmental psychology?
A
You did a great job organizing your notes; however, your analysis could be deeper. Overall, I appreciate your effort.
B
Your analysis needs improvement; you should work harder next time.
C
Your notes are well organized.
D
I appreciate your effort.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the sandwich technique of giving feedback involves 'sandwiching' constructive criticism between two positive comments to make the feedback more balanced and encouraging.
Identify the parts of the feedback: the first positive comment, the constructive criticism, and the final positive comment.
Look at each option and check if it contains this structure: a positive statement, followed by a critique, and ending with another positive statement.
Recognize that the example 'You did a great job organizing your notes; however, your analysis could be deeper. Overall, I appreciate your effort.' fits this pattern because it starts with praise, gives constructive feedback, and ends with appreciation.
Conclude that this option exemplifies the sandwich technique, while the other options either lack constructive criticism or the positive comments surrounding it.
