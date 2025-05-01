According to the psychodynamic school of psychology, which of the following is most emphasized in understanding personality?
A
Genetic inheritance and biological processes
B
Observable behaviors and learned responses
C
Cultural norms and social influences
D
Unconscious motives and early childhood experiences
1
Identify the key focus of the psychodynamic school of psychology, which emphasizes internal psychological processes.
Understand that psychodynamic theory, founded by Freud, highlights the role of unconscious motives in shaping personality.
Recognize that early childhood experiences are considered crucial in forming personality traits according to this perspective.
Compare the options given: genetic inheritance and biological processes relate more to biological psychology; observable behaviors and learned responses relate to behaviorism; cultural norms and social influences relate to sociocultural perspectives.
Conclude that the psychodynamic approach most emphasizes unconscious motives and early childhood experiences in understanding personality.
