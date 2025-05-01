The 'Manifesto of Surrealism' was based on the Freudian theory about the ________ _________. Which concept best completes this statement?
A
self-actualization
B
ego development
C
unconscious mind
D
collective unconscious
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: The 'Manifesto of Surrealism' was heavily influenced by Sigmund Freud's psychoanalytic theories, which emphasize the role of unconscious processes in human behavior and creativity.
Recall Freud's key concepts: Freud proposed that much of human thought and behavior is influenced by the unconscious mind, which contains desires, memories, and feelings outside of conscious awareness.
Analyze the options: 'Self-actualization' relates to humanistic psychology (Maslow), 'ego development' is part of Freud's structural model but not the main focus of Surrealism, and 'collective unconscious' is a concept from Carl Jung, not Freud.
Identify the best fit: Since Surrealism aimed to express the workings of the unconscious mind, the phrase 'unconscious mind' best completes the statement about the Freudian theory underlying the manifesto.
Conclude that the correct concept completing the statement is 'unconscious mind' because it aligns with Freud's theory that inspired Surrealist art and literature.
