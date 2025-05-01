In developmental psychology, which stage is characterized by young children exploring the world through role taking and playing games?
A
Sensorimotor stage
B
Concrete operational stage
C
Formal operational stage
D
Preoperational stage
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question: the stage in developmental psychology where young children explore the world through role taking and playing games.
Recall Jean Piaget's stages of cognitive development, which include Sensorimotor, Preoperational, Concrete Operational, and Formal Operational stages.
Understand that the Sensorimotor stage (birth to about 2 years) involves learning through sensory experiences and motor actions, not role playing.
Recognize that the Preoperational stage (approximately 2 to 7 years) is characterized by symbolic thinking, imagination, and role playing, where children engage in pretend play and take on roles.
Note that the Concrete Operational stage (7 to 11 years) involves logical thinking about concrete events, and the Formal Operational stage (12 years and up) involves abstract and hypothetical reasoning, which are beyond simple role playing.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah