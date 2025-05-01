In the context of developmental psychology, if a therapist at a free university clinic treats elementary school children who are struggling with peer relationships, which developmental stage according to Erik Erikson's theory is most relevant to their challenges?
A
Identity vs. Role Confusion
B
Autonomy vs. Shame and Doubt
C
Industry vs. Inferiority
D
Initiative vs. Guilt
1
Identify the age group of the children described in the problem: elementary school children, typically aged 6 to 12 years.
Recall Erik Erikson's stages of psychosocial development and the age ranges associated with each stage.
Match the age group to the corresponding stage: for elementary school children, the relevant stage is 'Industry vs. Inferiority,' which focuses on developing competence and peer relationships.
Understand that during the 'Industry vs. Inferiority' stage, children work on mastering skills and gaining approval from peers and adults, which aligns with the challenges described.
Conclude that the therapist's work with peer relationship struggles fits best within the 'Industry vs. Inferiority' stage according to Erikson's theory.
