In developmental psychology, when children develop theory-of-mind (ToM), they can recognize that ________.
A
other people can have beliefs, desires, or knowledge that are different from their own
B
language development is complete
C
physical growth determines cognitive abilities
D
all people always share the same thoughts and feelings
1
Understand the concept of theory-of-mind (ToM) in developmental psychology, which refers to the ability to attribute mental states—such as beliefs, desires, and knowledge—to oneself and others.
Recognize that developing ToM means a child can understand that other people have their own perspectives, which may differ from the child's own thoughts and feelings.
Evaluate the given options by comparing them to the core idea of ToM: the ability to recognize differing mental states in others.
Identify that the correct understanding of ToM is that other people can have beliefs, desires, or knowledge that are different from one's own.
Note that the other options (language development completion, physical growth determining cognitive abilities, and all people sharing the same thoughts) do not accurately describe the concept of theory-of-mind.
