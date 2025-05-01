Encyclopedias, yearbooks, biographical aids, and quotation books are all examples of which type of reference source in psychology?
A
Primary sources
B
Secondary sources
C
Experimental data
D
Empirical studies
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between primary and secondary sources in psychology. Primary sources are original materials presenting new data or findings, such as experimental data or empirical studies.
Step 2: Recognize that secondary sources summarize, interpret, or compile information from primary sources. Examples include encyclopedias, yearbooks, biographical aids, and quotation books.
Step 3: Identify that encyclopedias and similar reference books do not present original research but rather provide overviews or summaries of existing knowledge.
Step 4: Conclude that since these reference sources compile and summarize information rather than report new experimental data, they are classified as secondary sources.
Step 5: Therefore, the correct classification for encyclopedias, yearbooks, biographical aids, and quotation books in psychology is 'Secondary sources.'
