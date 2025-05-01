Which of the following best defines the field of psychology?
A
The analysis of historical events and their impact on society
B
The scientific study of behavior and mental processes
C
The practice of diagnosing and treating physical illnesses
D
The study of the structure and function of the human body
1
Step 1: Understand that psychology is a scientific discipline focused on studying behavior and mental processes, rather than historical events, physical illnesses, or anatomy.
Step 2: Recognize that behavior refers to observable actions, while mental processes include thoughts, feelings, and cognitive functions that are not directly observable.
Step 3: Differentiate psychology from other fields such as history (which studies past events), medicine (which treats physical illnesses), and biology or anatomy (which study the structure and function of the body).
Step 4: Identify that the best definition of psychology emphasizes its scientific approach to understanding both behavior and mental processes.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct definition is 'The scientific study of behavior and mental processes' because it captures the core focus and methodology of psychology.
