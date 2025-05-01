Which of the following is an example of a soft skill in the field of psychology?
A
Experimental design
B
Neuroimaging interpretation
C
Active listening
D
Statistical analysis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between hard skills and soft skills. Hard skills are technical abilities or knowledge specific to a field, such as experimental design, neuroimaging interpretation, and statistical analysis in psychology.
Recognize that soft skills refer to interpersonal and communication abilities that help in interacting effectively with others, such as active listening, empathy, and teamwork.
Review each option: Experimental design, neuroimaging interpretation, and statistical analysis are technical, measurable skills (hard skills).
Identify that active listening is a communication skill that involves attentively hearing and understanding others, which is a classic example of a soft skill.
Conclude that among the given options, active listening is the soft skill because it focuses on interpersonal interaction rather than technical expertise.
