Which statement best corrects the misconception that psychologists only focus on how people think and feel?
A
Psychology focuses only on conscious thoughts and emotions and does not study behavior.
B
Psychology is the scientific study of behavior and mental processes, including thoughts, emotions, and observable actions.
C
Psychology studies the brain exclusively through biological methods and does not address social influences.
D
Psychology is primarily concerned with treating mental illness and does not investigate typical behavior.
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the misconception presented, which is that psychologists only focus on how people think and feel, implying they ignore behavior and other aspects.
Step 2: Recognize that psychology is a broad scientific discipline that studies both mental processes (like thoughts and emotions) and observable behaviors, integrating multiple perspectives.
Step 3: Identify that the correct statement should emphasize psychology's comprehensive scope, including the study of behavior, mental processes, and their interactions.
Step 4: Compare each option to see which one accurately reflects this broad scope, noting that the correct answer includes behavior, thoughts, emotions, and scientific study.
Step 5: Conclude that the best correction to the misconception is the statement that psychology is the scientific study of behavior and mental processes, including thoughts, emotions, and observable actions.
Watch next
Master Intro to Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah