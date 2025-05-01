Which definition best describes psychology as a scientific discipline?
A
The study of the brain’s biological structures and the nervous system, without considering behavior or cognition.
B
The scientific study of behavior and mental processes, including how people think, feel, and act.
C
The philosophical analysis of morality, knowledge, and human nature using logical reasoning rather than empirical methods.
D
The practice of diagnosing and treating mental disorders through counseling and medication.
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that psychology as a scientific discipline focuses on studying behavior and mental processes. This means it looks at how people think, feel, and act.
Step 2: Recognize that psychology uses empirical methods, which involve observation, experimentation, and evidence-based research, rather than purely philosophical reasoning or speculation.
Step 3: Differentiate psychology from related fields: for example, biology studies brain structures and the nervous system but does not encompass behavior and cognition fully; philosophy uses logical reasoning without empirical methods; and clinical practice involves treatment rather than the scientific study itself.
Step 4: Identify that the best definition of psychology includes both behavior (observable actions) and mental processes (internal experiences like thoughts and feelings), studied scientifically.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct definition is: 'The scientific study of behavior and mental processes, including how people think, feel, and act.'
Watch next
Master Intro to Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah