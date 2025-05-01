According to the psychodynamic perspective on personality, which perspective views abnormal behavior as the result of unresolved unconscious conflicts?
A
Behavioral perspective
B
Psychodynamic perspective
C
Cognitive perspective
D
Humanistic perspective
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question: it asks which perspective views abnormal behavior as the result of unresolved unconscious conflicts.
Recall the main ideas of each perspective: the Behavioral perspective focuses on learned behaviors, the Cognitive perspective emphasizes thought processes, and the Humanistic perspective centers on personal growth and self-actualization.
Understand that the Psychodynamic perspective, originally developed by Freud, emphasizes unconscious processes and conflicts as the root of abnormal behavior.
Recognize that unresolved unconscious conflicts, such as those stemming from childhood experiences, are central to the Psychodynamic explanation of abnormal behavior.
Conclude that the Psychodynamic perspective is the one that views abnormal behavior as resulting from unresolved unconscious conflicts.
