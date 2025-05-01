Which perspective on personality emphasizes the interaction of people's traits with their situations?
The social-cognitive perspective
The psychodynamic perspective
The trait perspective
The humanistic perspective
Step 1: Understand the key perspectives on personality. The psychodynamic perspective focuses on unconscious motives, the trait perspective emphasizes stable characteristics, and the humanistic perspective highlights personal growth and self-actualization.
Step 2: Recognize that the social-cognitive perspective emphasizes how personality is shaped by the interaction between individual traits and situational factors.
Step 3: Recall that this perspective considers cognitive processes like thinking and interpreting situations, which influence behavior in different contexts.
Step 4: Identify that the social-cognitive perspective integrates both personal traits and environmental influences to explain personality.
Step 5: Conclude that the perspective emphasizing the interaction of people's traits with their situations is the social-cognitive perspective.
