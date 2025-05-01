Which of the following choices incorrectly pairs a personality theory with its major proponent according to the psychodynamic perspective?
A
Individual psychology – Alfred Adler
B
Psychoanalytic theory – Sigmund Freud
C
Analytical psychology – Carl Jung
D
Humanistic theory – Erik Erikson
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the psychodynamic perspective, which focuses on unconscious processes and early life experiences shaping personality. Key theorists include Freud, Adler, Jung, and Erikson, each associated with specific theories.
Step 2: Review the major personality theories and their proponents within the psychodynamic framework: Alfred Adler is known for Individual Psychology, Sigmund Freud for Psychoanalytic Theory, Carl Jung for Analytical Psychology, and Erik Erikson for Psychosocial Development Theory.
Step 3: Identify that Humanistic theory is not part of the psychodynamic perspective. It is a separate approach focusing on conscious experiences and self-actualization, with major proponents like Carl Rogers and Abraham Maslow, not Erik Erikson.
Step 4: Compare each pairing in the problem to confirm which is incorrectly matched by checking if the theory belongs to the psychodynamic perspective and if the proponent is correctly associated with it.
Step 5: Conclude that the incorrect pairing is 'Humanistic theory – Erik Erikson' because Erikson is linked to Psychosocial Development within the psychodynamic perspective, not Humanistic theory.
Watch next
Master Introduction to the Psychodynamic Perspective with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah