Which statement best describes the psychodynamic perspective on personality as presented by Wright in this passage?
A
Personality is shaped primarily by unconscious motives and early childhood experiences.
B
Personality is determined mainly by genetic inheritance and biological factors.
C
Personality develops through conscious choices and rational decision-making.
D
Personality is a result of social learning and environmental influences.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the psychodynamic perspective on personality, which emphasizes the role of unconscious motives and early childhood experiences in shaping personality.
Step 2: Review each answer choice and identify which aligns with the core ideas of the psychodynamic theory, particularly focusing on unconscious processes and early development.
Step 3: Recognize that the statement 'Personality is shaped primarily by unconscious motives and early childhood experiences' directly reflects the psychodynamic view.
Step 4: Compare the other options, noting that genetic inheritance and biological factors relate more to biological perspectives, conscious choices relate to humanistic or cognitive perspectives, and social learning relates to behavioral or social-cognitive perspectives.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of the psychodynamic perspective is the one emphasizing unconscious motives and early childhood experiences.
Watch next
Master Introduction to the Psychodynamic Perspective with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah