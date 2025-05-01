Which field is generally defined as the science of human behavior and mental processes?
A
Sociology
B
Philosophy
C
Psychology
D
Biology
Understand the key terms in the question: 'science,' 'human behavior,' and 'mental processes.' These terms guide us to identify the field that studies these aspects systematically.
Review the definitions of each option: Sociology studies social behavior and societies; Philosophy explores fundamental questions about existence and knowledge; Biology studies living organisms; Psychology focuses on human behavior and mental processes.
Recognize that the question asks for a science specifically concerned with both behavior and mental processes, which points directly to Psychology.
Confirm that Psychology uses scientific methods to study how people think, feel, and behave, distinguishing it from the other fields listed.
Conclude that the correct answer is Psychology, as it is the scientific discipline dedicated to understanding human behavior and mental processes.
