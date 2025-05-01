Which of the following structures is part of the central nervous system?
A
Spinal cord
B
Autonomic ganglia
C
Cranial nerves
D
Sympathetic ganglia
Step 1: Understand the distinction between the central nervous system (CNS) and the peripheral nervous system (PNS). The CNS consists of the brain and spinal cord, while the PNS includes all other neural elements such as nerves and ganglia outside the brain and spinal cord.
Step 2: Identify the structures listed in the problem: spinal cord, autonomic ganglia, cranial nerves, and sympathetic ganglia.
Step 3: Recall that the spinal cord is a major component of the CNS, serving as the main pathway for information connecting the brain and peripheral nervous system.
Step 4: Recognize that autonomic ganglia and sympathetic ganglia are clusters of nerve cell bodies located outside the CNS, thus part of the PNS.
Step 5: Understand that cranial nerves, although they originate in the brain, are considered part of the PNS because they extend outside the CNS to innervate various parts of the body.
