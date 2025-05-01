Someone who records sympathetic nervous system arousal is probably trying to measure what?
A
Language comprehension abilities
B
Cognitive processing speed during problem-solving tasks
C
Long-term memory consolidation
D
Physiological responses to stress, such as increased heart rate and sweating
1
Understand that the sympathetic nervous system (SNS) is part of the autonomic nervous system responsible for the body's 'fight or flight' response, which activates physiological changes during stress or arousal.
Recognize that measuring SNS arousal involves recording indicators such as heart rate, sweating (electrodermal activity), and pupil dilation, which reflect the body's immediate physiological response to stress or emotional stimuli.
Differentiate SNS arousal from other psychological processes: language comprehension, cognitive processing speed, and long-term memory consolidation are primarily cognitive functions and are not directly measured by SNS activity.
Conclude that recording SNS arousal is aimed at assessing physiological responses to stress or emotional arousal, rather than cognitive or memory functions.
Therefore, the correct interpretation is that someone measuring sympathetic nervous system arousal is focusing on physiological responses to stress, such as increased heart rate and sweating.
