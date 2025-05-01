Which of the following is an example of a secondary emotion?
A
Fear
B
Guilt
C
Happiness
D
Anger
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between primary and secondary emotions. Primary emotions are immediate, instinctive reactions such as fear, happiness, and anger. Secondary emotions are more complex and often involve self-reflection or social context, such as guilt, shame, or pride.
Identify the emotions listed in the problem: Fear, Guilt, Happiness, and Anger.
Classify each emotion: Fear, Happiness, and Anger are primary emotions because they are basic, universal emotional responses.
Recognize that Guilt is a secondary emotion because it involves self-evaluation and awareness of social norms or personal standards.
Conclude that among the options, Guilt is the example of a secondary emotion.
