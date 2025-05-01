Which of the following best describes the physiological and psychological aspects of emotion that can be detected and measured?
A
Physiological aspects include heart rate, skin conductance, and hormone levels, while psychological aspects include subjective feelings and cognitive appraisals.
B
Physiological aspects are measured solely through self-report questionnaires, and psychological aspects are observed through brain imaging.
C
Physiological aspects include only facial expressions, while psychological aspects are limited to unconscious motives.
D
Physiological aspects refer to cultural norms, while psychological aspects refer to group behavior.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that emotions have both physiological and psychological components that can be observed and measured in different ways.
Step 2: Identify physiological aspects of emotion, which include measurable bodily responses such as heart rate, skin conductance (sweat gland activity), and hormone levels. These are objective indicators that can be recorded using instruments.
Step 3: Recognize psychological aspects of emotion, which involve subjective experiences like feelings and cognitive appraisals—how a person interprets or thinks about an emotional event.
Step 4: Evaluate the options by matching these definitions: physiological measures are not based on self-report but on biological data, and psychological aspects are not limited to unconscious motives but include conscious feelings and thoughts.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description is the one that correctly pairs physiological measures (heart rate, skin conductance, hormone levels) with psychological aspects (subjective feelings and cognitive appraisals).
Watch next
Master Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah