Sleep prevents the brain from forming new memories.
Sleep can be completely replaced by short naps without any negative effects.
Sleep is essential for physical and mental health.
Sleep is only necessary for children and adolescents.
Step 1: Understand the role of sleep in psychology by reviewing its functions related to memory, health, and development.
Step 2: Evaluate the statement 'Sleep prevents the brain from forming new memories' by considering research on sleep and memory consolidation, which shows that sleep actually supports memory formation rather than preventing it.
Step 3: Analyze the claim 'Sleep can be completely replaced by short naps without any negative effects' by exploring the differences between full sleep cycles and naps, noting that naps cannot fully substitute for the restorative processes of a full night's sleep.
Step 4: Consider the statement 'Sleep is only necessary for children and adolescents' by examining evidence that sleep is important across all age groups for maintaining physical and mental health.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement 'Sleep is essential for physical and mental health' is true, as extensive psychological and physiological research supports the critical role of sleep in overall well-being.
